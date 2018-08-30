Donors urged to give blood in Kildare town school this evening

The blood transfusion unit will be at Kildare Town Educate Together National School, Melitta Road this evening from 5pm to 8.30pm and the students have been busy making posters to urge donors to come along via social media.

The school is hosting the mobile unit and the some of the pupils have made the posters to encourage ‘all the grown ups to come and give blood’ at the clinic this evening.

The artistic posters read 'Please give blood to save a life!'

Meanwhile the advice for donors is to have eaten something and have had plenty of cold drinks before hand.

Allow yourself about an hour and a half to complete the process at the clinic from the registration to refreshments. And if you feel unwell after making a donation or think you may be coming down with an infection and wish to speak to the doctor on call, please contact us at 01 4322800 for donors.