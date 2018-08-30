Yoga for people with arthritis in Athy

A six week seated yoga course for people with arthritis will take place on Tuesday September 18 at 11am-12 noon in Athy Parish Centre until Tuesday October, 23.

Elsewhere a talk on Arthritis and Exercise will take place at the library.

Geraldine Boland Physiotherapist will address the topic of Exercise in Athy Library On Tuesday 11 September at 6.45 pm.

Other exercise activites organised by Arthritis Ireland will take place around the county as follows:

Newbridge Beginners Seated Exercise classes for people with arthritis take place in Newbridge Daycare Centre every Monday at 11am sharp.

Kilcullen Beginners Seated Exercise classes for people with arthritis take place in Kilcullen Parish Centre every Tuesday at 10.30am sharp.

Suncroft Beginners Seated Exercise classes for people with arthritis take place in Suncroft Community Centre every Tuesday at 2.30pm sharp.

Kildare Town Beginners Seated Exercise classes for people with arthritis take place in Kildare Parish Centre every Wednesday at 10am sharp.

In Clane there will be Swim and Aqua exercise for people with arthritis in the Westgrove Hotel.

Wednesdays 11am and Fridays at 12pm and participants will also have access to the pool, jacuzzi and steamroom facilities.

In Newbridge the classes take place at the Gables Swimming Pool with Aqua exercise for people with Arthritis Wednesdays. Time 2-3 pm.

And in Maynooth the classes take place at the Glenroyal Hotel Swimming Pool with Aqua exercise for people with Arthritis Thursdays. Time 9am.

Warm Water pool, Swim & Aqua Classes for people with Arthritis takes place at St Raphael’s Pool in Celbridge Every Wednesday:5pm-6pm. Cost €5 includes instruction and use of warm water pool.

Newbridge Walking Group for People with Arthritis. Meet at Lumville Hse Car Park every Tuesday at 10.30am sharp for walk on the Curragh. Contact Johnny at 431399 or Claire at 433803 for further details. Wear comfortable clothing and footwear and bring rainproof gear!

Maynooth Walking Group for People with Arthritis. Meet on Mondays at 12 noon at Maynooth Community Space (near Post Office) in Tesco Car Park Contact Michael at 0876622740