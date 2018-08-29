Maynooth teacher selected as new weather forecaster for TG4

TG4’s callout for new weather presenters earlier this year attracted interest from all over the country including a Maynooth based primary school teacher, who has been selected as a new presenters for TG4's weather bulletins.

Following an intensive screening process, three new presenters, including Maynooth based Caitríona Ní Chualáin were selected, and started training with TG4 this summer.

Caitríona Ní Chualáin is from Connemara, and holds a degree from NUIG and a masters in Education from Maynooth University and is a primary school teacher in Gaelscoil Uí Fhiaich in Maynooth, where she teaches Naíonáin Bheaga.

Other newcomers include Neasa Bheáid and Orla Ní Fhinneadha.

According to Caitríona, “My favourite part of the job is the excuse to glam up every day. And that I know what weather is in store ahead of everyone else!”

Her favourite weather phrase is: 'Is iomaí rud a thugann an lá breá amach'.

Catriona is now onscreen presenting TG4’s daily weather bulletins.

TG4 bulletins are shown daily at 6.55 pm and 9 pm and late at night.