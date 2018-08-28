Castletown House dog walk in aid of Kildare Animal Foundation

A dog walk will take place at Castletown House, Celbridge on Sunday September 9 in aid of Kildare Animal Foundation in Kildare town.

Walkers can meet in front of House from 12.15 pm onwards and the walk will start at 12.30 pm."Join us in the beautiful landscaped gardens of this historic house for a gentle stroll either with or without your doggy pal(s)," said volunteer Michele Kennan.

Donations being collected on the day by our volunteers. Dogs must be on lead as there is a lot of wildlife on the grounds

All welcome to this lovely family friendly event.