Kildare Older Person's Council AGM

The Kildare Older Persons Council will hold its agm in the Killashee Hotel on Tuesday, September 4.

The Council is part of the Age-Friendly Ireland initiative currently being rolled out by thirty-one local authorities around the country.

The events runs from 10.15 am to 1.00 pm.

Spokesperson, Liam Farrell, said the main objective of the meeting is to use the occasion to survey those present in relation to the services being provided, and those needed, by older persons in Kildare.

The information gathered will help in formulating the Kildare Age Friendly County Strategy for 2018 - 2021.

The meeting is open to all those over 55 years resident in County Kildare and there will be information stalls from the major service providers in the county at the event.

Mr Farrell said the Kildare Older Persons Council (KOPC) is the voice of older persons to the decision making process of the Age Friendly Initiative throughout the County ensuring that older persons in Kildare participate in the decisions, which affect their lives

The programmes are aimed at creating the kinds of communities in which older people live autonomous and valued lives.

They do this by undertaking focused activities which aim to fulfil ambitious goal related to each of the age friendly themes (outdoor spaces and buildings, housing, social participation, transportation, respect and social inclusion, civic participation and employment, communication and information, community support and health services).