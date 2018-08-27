Donate blood in Athy this evening

A blood donation clinic is taking place in Athy today with Co Kildare people being encouraged to donate blood as reports indicate that 67% of blood donated is used as part of cancer treatment.

The blood donation clinic is being hosted by the Irish Blood Transfusion Service in the Athy Church of Ireland, Janeville, Athy from 4.30 – 8pm tonight.

Participants must be over 18 and they may be asked to provide I.D. such as a passport or a drivers licence.