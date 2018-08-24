Aggravated raid on house in Kildare town

Gardai in Kildare town are appealing for witnesses after two men wearing balaclavas entered a house in an estate carrying a hammer on August 22 at 5am.

The home owner was in the house in Maryville Estate at the time when the two males gained entry.

The house was ransacked, nothing was taken and there was no injury to the home owner.

The two males are not known to the owner and gardai are currently checking CCTV images for a description.

If you have any information contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527731.