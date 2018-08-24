Kildare ranked 13th most visited county for tourism
2017
David Wardell of the Irish National Stud pictured at a recent tourism event
Kildare was ranked 13th county for the most overseas visitors to Ireland in 2017 according to the latest Fáilte Ireland figures.
A total of 211,000 visited the Lillywhite county in 2017 with €91m spent in overseas tourism revenue in the county.
This is according to information on visitor numbers and revenue by region and county in 2017, a record-breaking year for Irish tourism.
Dublin attracted the most overseas visitors and tourist spend, followed by Galway, Cork and Kerry.
Ireland welcomed nine million overseas tourists in 2017, with a combined spend of €4.9 billion, according to the Fáilte Ireland figures.
