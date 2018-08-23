Kildare's Tower of Allen open to the public

National Heritage Week 2018 is happening across Kildare from August 18 to 26.

As part of Heritage Week the Tower of Allen on the Hill of Allen will be open to the public until Sunday 26 August from 10am to 6pm.

Just 10km from Newbridge and Kildare and 15km from Naas, this magnificent tower was built in 1859 by Sir Gerald George Aylmer. The tower commands extensive views of the surrounding countryside.

On each step of the tower is inscribed the names of the men and women who built it. Come and visit this great piece of our local history.

For further information on Heritage Week events visit www.heritageweek.ie