Nominate your Kildare Person of the Year

The Kildare Derby Festival Community Awards night will take place in Kildare town on Friday, October 5 in Studio One at 8pm.

Nominations are still open for the Kildare Person of the Year awards which is one of the many awards that will be presented on the night.

Closing date for receipt of the nominations is Friday, August 24. Entries can be left at the Parish Office in Kildare town or the Derby Festival Office.

