Great turnout for the John Wall Memorial Run in Castlemitchell

There was a great turn out for the the John Wall Memorial “Rural Run” which took place from Castlemitchell GFC on Saturday 4 August last at 12 noon.

The run was organised in memory of the late John Wall, the son of former Labour TD Jack, brother to local Cllr Mark Wall and former member of Castlemitchell GAA Club, who passed away last October.

All profits from the run will go to St Brigid’s Hospice and Home care Services.

