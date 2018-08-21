Meeting to discuss new area plan for Kildare town

A public consultation information evening about the draft Kildare Town Local Area Plan 2019 to 2025 will take place on on Tuesday, September 4 from 3pm to 7.30pm at Aras Bhride.

At the meeting members of the public can meet with the KCC planning team who are drafting the plan and will be on hand to respond to questions.

The closing date for submissions is on Monday, September 17, 2018 at 5pm.

All welcome to attend.