Five Kildare winners in National Lottery Good Causes

The Jack & Jill foundation and Athy Heritage are among five Kildare organisations named as winners in the first ever National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

The awards honour the inspiring work of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals all over Ireland with the help of Good Causes funding. Nearly 30 cent of every euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes, which has a big impact on communities across the country.

Announcing the Kildare winners. National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said: “We were bowled over by the calibre of entries and the impact that these organisations are having in their local communities. We know that these groups are doing extraordinary things and the Good Causes awards recognize and celebrate their achievements.”

The Kildare County winners are the Mounted Games Association of Ireland; Jack and Jill, the Athy Heritiage Centre, the Curragh/Newbrige Garda Youth Diversion Project and Foroige Kildare District Council.

The Mounted Games Association caters for pony games riders of all ages. Good Causes funding allowed it purchase much needed equipment to help run competitions and to purchase a trailer to transport games to different venues.

The Jack and Jill Children's Foundation is a nationwide charity looking after children with complex and palliative care needs up to the age of five years. Good Causes funding has made a significant difference to the lives of over 359 families currently supported across the Republic of Ireland.

The Athy Heritage Centre-Museum offers the full story and experience of famed artic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton, from his birth to his death. Good Causes funding has allowed it acquire the only surviving element of Shackleton’s polar expedition ship the ' Quest Cabin'

The Curragh/Newbridge Garda Youth Diversion Project prevents young offenders from entering into the full criminal justice system by offering them an opportunity to address their anti-social behavior. Good Causes funding has allowed it develop a multifaceted approach to the overall project programme.

Foroige Kildare District Council has 12 clubs in the Kildare region providing a safe space for approximately 200 young people aged between 10 and 18 years. Good Causes funding helped train volunteer leaders in a "Be Happy Be Healthy” programme which covered physical, mental, social and spiritual health.

These winners will represent Kildare in the East Regional finals, competing for a place in the National Finals in Dublin on November 3.

Broadcaster and entrepreneur Bobby Kerr, Chair of the Judging panel, concluded “The competition is fierce in the National LotteryGood Causes Awards. The standard of entries is really impressive. I congratulate all of the County Winners and look forward to seeing Kildare competing in the Regional Finals next month.”

Each category winner will received €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year will receive an additional €25,000.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games – or over €619,000 per day – goes back to Good Causes all over the country in the areas of Sports, Arts, Culture, Heritage, Community, Health, Youth and the Irish Language. Last year alone more than €226 million was raised by players of National Lottery games for such Good Causes