Vandals smash window at Kildare town tourist office

Gardai in Kildare are appealing for information after vandals smashed a window in the tourist offcie in Kildare town on August 13 between 10.30pm and 11pm.

The back window of the premises in Market Square was smashed however there was no evidence of entry gained according to gardai.

Meanwhile on the same evening damage was also carried out on a town bench in Market Square between 10pm and 11.45pm and a window on another premises in the square was also smashed. Gardai believe that the incidences could be linked.

If you have any information please contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730.