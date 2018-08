Kildare gardai are appealing for information after a house was raided in Athy and the coins from a child's money box stolen on August 16 last.

The house at Minches Tce in Athy was left ransacked between 8.30pm and 9.30pm and a number of coins were stolen from a child's moneybox.

Contact Kildare gardai with any information on 045 527730.