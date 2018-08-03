Highest number of Kildare people on live register in Newbridge

The highest number of Kildare people currently on the live register live in Newbridge.

As of April 2018 the total number live register recipients in Kildare was 9,369. Of this figure 11 per cent were aged 25 and under while 89 per cent were over 25.

At social welfare office level Newbridge has the highest number of live register receipents (4,960) followed by Maynooth (3,061) and Athy (1,618).

Of the receipents aged 25 and under, Athy and Newbridge have the highest rate at 12 per cent with Maynooth at 8 per cent recording the lowest rate.

Since 2010 the number of live register recipients in Kildare has decreased by 8,453.

The live register is not designed to measure unemployment as it includes part-time, seasonal and casual workers.

It does however allow an analysis of employment trends at both a county level and at a social welfare office level.

These figures were obtained from the recent Kildare Census profile.