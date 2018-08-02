Meeting tonight to discuss Magee Barracks development refusal

Kildare town councillor Suzanne Doyle is holding a Public meeting on Magee Barracks Site at 8pm tonight in Educate Together School, Melitta Rd.

The purpose of meeting is to brief community on implications of decision by An Bord Pleanála to refuse planning for proposed residential development on Magee.

"Importantly the planning report on this decision makes some alarming recommendations for site, which encourages any further applications to apply for higher density of housing," she said.

"Given the level of community concern regarding the development of this hugely important site in Kildare town and the commitment of crowd funding a comprehensive submission on planning application, Cllr Doyle is anxious to hear the views of the community and discuss what the next steps might be."

