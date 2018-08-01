5th highest number of houses in State built in Kildare from 2011 to 2016

According to the 2016 Census Profile for Kildare, the number of householsd built in the years 2011 to 2016 was 1,739 and represents 2.4 per cent of the total households.

Relative to other local authorities Kildare has the 5th highest number of households built in the recession years from 2011 to 2016 in the State.

At the Municipal District level the highest number were built in Maynooth at 3.9 per cent. In contrast at much lower rates were Naas with 2.4 per cent; Athy, Kildare town and Newbridge with 1.8 per cent of all new builds built in that time frame and Celbridge and Leixlip with 1.6 per cent.

Across the county highest rates of new households for 2011 to 2016 were also found in Allenwood at 15.3 per cent, Athgarvan at 10 per cent, Straffan at 9. 5 per cent and Sallins at 5. 2 per cent.

Overall the highest concentrations are found in the North East of the county.

READ ALSO: Census 2016: Healthy households despite low number of GP's in Kildare