M7 overnight temporary lane closures through Kildare update

As part of ongoing M7 upgrade works closures will take place on the M7 Westbound between Junctions 10 to 11 (M9) between the hours of 10 pm to 6 am and the M7 Eastbound between Junctions 11 (M9) to 10 between the hours of 9 pm to 6 am from Monday 30 July for a period of approximately three weeks

There will be a series of night time off peak temporary lane closures to facilitate the installation of a temporary barrier to the central median works area for the M7 Upgrade project.

During these times one lane will be available in both directions.

A minimum of two lanes will be available as usual between the hours of 06.00 to 21.00, Eastbound and 06.00 to 22.00, Westbound.

Any inconvenience caused to the public is regretted by the council.