Register for the Kildare John Wall Memorial Rural Run

Registration is now open for the John Wall Memorial “Rural Run” which will take place from Castlemitchell GFC on Saturday 4 August at 12 noon.

The run is in memory of the late John Wall, the son of former Labour TD Jack, brother to local Cllr Mark Wall and former member of Castlemitchell GAA Club, who passed away last October.

Adults €10 ,Children €5 to include a commemorative T-Shirt.

All profits from the run will go to St Brigid’s Hospice and Home care Services.

Register for T-shirt in advance or on Registration nights Friday 27 July, Friday 3 August from 7 to 9 pm in Castlemitchell GFC Clubhouse or on the day of the event from 9 to 11 am.