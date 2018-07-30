Staff held at knife point during attempted robbery in Kildare town

Gardai in Kildare are still appealing for witnesses after an attempted robbery was carried out on a shop in Kildare town on July 23 at 4.30pm.

A lone male entered the vape shop Dream Cloud in Kildare town and held staff up at knife point.

The male in his early 30's demanded the quantity of the till. The staff could not open the till however and he fled on foot. He was wearing black top and blue jeans.

CCTV footage of the incident has been circulated.

Contact Kildare gardai on 045 527731 with any information

