Kildare gardai are appealing for witnesses after a house was raided in Gallows Hill in Athy on July 26 between 4am and 4pm last.

A rear door was smashed and house electrical items as well as some jewellery were stolen to the value of over €1,500.

There are currently no suspects to the raid.

Contact Kildare town gardai on 045 527731 with any information.