Gardai appeal for witnesses after woman in 40s raped in Athy

Kildare gardai are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 40’s was allegedly raped in Athy in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The foreign national had been drinking with her friends in the town until 4am. According to gardai she was picked up by a black jeep and sexually assualted before she got home,

Gardai are following a definite line of enquiry and are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen a black jeep in Athy at that time.

Contact Kildare gardai on 045 527731.