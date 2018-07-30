Kildare town playground closed today for works

Kildare Town Playground will be closed today Monday 30 July for maintenance works.

New bark chip will be brought to the playground to refresh its surface. Bark chip acts as a buffer under children's swings and slides, cushioning falls and making play safer for all.

Kildare Town Playground will re-open on Tuesday 31 July so you can check the new, all-weather surface then.

Queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie

KCC have apologied for any inconvenience caused.