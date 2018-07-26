Green light for 264 homes at Magee Barracks on appeal

Plans to proceed with 264 new homes on the former Magee Barracks in Kildare town has been given the green light by the appeals board.

Ballymount Properties has been given go ahead to proceed with its plans for the development of 200 houses and 64 apartments on the site of the former Barracks on Hospital Street on appeal.

The Plans for the first phase of the massive redevelopment of Magee Barracks in Kildare town were initially turned down by An Bord Pleanála earlier this month.

The plans also include a neighbourhood centre, three retail units, a cafe and childcare facility at the former Magee Barracks in Kildare town.

The plans were lodged with An Bord Pleanála on April 4 under the new Strategic Housing Development process.

This allows developers, who want to build more than 100 homes, to fast track their application by going directly to An Bord Pleanála rather than to Kildare County Council.

The Bord refused the plans initially for being predominantly three and four-bed semi detached homes, stating that there should be a greater mix of sizes, styles and tenures to be compatible with the County Development Plan and cater for one and two person households.

The board was also concerned about the density of the housing and felt it could be increased given the close proximity of the site to the town centre.

Local residents under the banner of The Concerned Residents of Kildare Town lodged a lengthy submission to the plans citing the proposed development’s over emphasis on residential development will ‘push Kildare town further down the line of being a commuter town serving Dublin City’, among other concerns. They were also concerned however about any increase in the density of the housing after the plans were initially refused.

