Athy mum-of-three sent to jail for six months for assault

An Athy mum-of-three who pleaded guilty to the assault of a woman she claimed threatened her 92-year-old grandmother has been jailed for six months at Athy District court

Lisa Mulhall, with an address listed as 4 Greenhills, Athy, came to the attention of Gardai on March 3, 2017, outside SuperValu in Athy.

Her case first came before Athy District Court last April, when it was adjourned for a for a victim impact statement.

The court heard that she assaulted a woman who she believed had threatened her grandmother.

The court heard that the grandmother had been shopping in SuperValu in Athy, when the injured party allegedly made some threats against her.

She rang her granddaughter because she was upset about it, and the defendant immediately went to the scene. She then kicked the injured party to the ground, and pulled her hair and earrings out.

Solicitor Jacqueline McManus told the court that her client got carried away and lost control in the moment because she was upset. She said that her client was sorry for her actions, adding that she reacted 'emotionally' at the time.She is the sole carer for her three young children.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that the assault was very vicious and violent. He read aloud from the victim impact statement, adding that the victim was left with cuts and bruises to her face. He said that the victim is still being threatened by the defendant at weekends and that she has suffered emotionally since the ordeal.

"There is no remorse shown here," Judge Zaidan said.

He then sentenced the defendant to six months in custody.