The Irish National Stud featured in popular Italian magazine

The Irish National Stud outside Kildare town has been featured in the popular Italian Bell’Europa magazine in Italy

A recent edition of Bell’Europa, a glossy travel magazine, included a special supplement dedicated entirely to Ireland – with eight pages all about the Irish National Stud and a further 10 pages about Ireland’s Ancient East.

“We were delighted with the various articles and excellent coverage in Bell’Europa magazine. It’s a great way of showcasing Kildare and Ireland’s Ancient East to a wide audience of potential Italian visitors – helping us to spread the word about what makes a holiday in Ireland so memorable,” said Niamh Kinsella, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Italy. “Publicity is an important element of our overall promotional programme, helping to raise awareness through the Italian media of the many things to see and do on a holiday in the west of Ireland.”

2017 was the best year ever for tourism from Italy to Ireland, when we welcomed around 363,300 Italian visitors, up +5.5% on 2016.