Athy Ring Road works 'top priority' for council

Work on the Athy Ring Road, which is due to start this September, is the highest priority project in Kildare County Council at the moment.

Members of the Athy Municipal District meeting were given an update on the Ring Road at this month’s area meeting, which was held on Monday, July 23 in Athy.

The meeting heard from KCC senior engineer John Coppinger, that while there is always pressure put on the council for other works elsewhere, Athy Ring Road is still the highest priorty in the council currently.

Before the works can start some gas mains have to be relocated and other necessary works ahead of the September start time.

The €35m project was initially planned for 2020 however preparatory construction works and archaeological testing as well as compulsory purchase orders mean it is unlikely that the new road will be finished before 2022.

The process of acquiring lands under the compulsory purchase order (CPO) is now at a 'point of no return', he added.

