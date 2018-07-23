Request to take in charge Athy estate

Kildare County Council has agreed a programme of works with Irish Water to bring the new Kilmead Waste Water Treatment Plant up to standard so that the Cluain Ard Estate in Athy can be taken in charge.

Members of the Athy Municipal District Council met for the July meeting yesterday, Monday, 23.

Cllr Martin Miley tabled a motion that the council take the estate in charge and the new sewage system.

The meeting heard that once the completion works have been carried out by the developer of the estate or provision is made for funding of the works, Kildare County Council and Irish Water will commence maintaining the plant and will decommission the existing facility.

Members were also informed that KCC wrote to the bond provider and called in the bond on April 17, 2018 and wrote again on June 20,2018 to facilitate completion of all works to bring the estate to a taking in charge standard.

Currently there are no As Constructed Drawings (ACD) or CCTV surveys for this estate or no wearing course macdam has been laid.