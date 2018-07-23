Athy bids farewell to town manager Joe Boland

The town manager for Athy Joe Boland, who has been serving Athy since 2009, was given a fond farewell at today’s Municipal District meeting.

The newly elected Mayor Aoife Breslin and Deputy Mayor Ivan Keatly presented Mr Boland, who is moving on to Newbridge, with a framed photograph to remember his time in Athy.

“Joe has been here since 2009 and evey member will agree he has done great work in Athy,” said Mayor Breslin. “He has been one of the more progressive managers that we ever had. We are very fond of you Joe and you will be missed.”

Deputy Mayor Keatly echoed the sentiments adding that some great projects have taken place under in Athy the leadership of Joe Boland.

All agreed that he was an approachable and hard working manager for Athy.

“I am overwhelmed by all your kind words,” he said in response.

“Athy has been a very challenging area especially when I first started here,” he said adding that some good projects were carried out over the years including the Woodstock Lodge, the new library and the Dominican lands master plan and work carried out at Coneyboro.

“The regeneration strategy for Athy has brought an element of industry and development into the town. I would like to thank all the councillors for all their support for my projects over the years.”