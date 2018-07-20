Planning watch: Athy's Emily Square redevelopment takes shape

Kildare County Council plans for the redevelopment of Emily Square in Athy are now on display.

The plans are available for inspection from 17 July to August 14 at Athy Municipal District Office, or the council offices in Naas. They can also be viewed online at www.kildare.ie/countycouncil.

It involves the relocation of the 1798 monument and the Duke of Leinster Drinking Fountain. It also includes footpath widening and resurfacing, the upgrade of street furniture, the replacement of existing trees with one specimen tree, the removal of 28 parking spaces, and a one way traffic system, North to South on the Bank of Ireland side.

It also includes managed access for servicing and deliveries via restricted access bollards which will be one way from south to north and the closure of the access road in front of the Town Hall.

Submissions on the plan will be accepted up to 4.30pm on 28 August in writing to; Mairead Hunt, Senior Executive Officer, Town and Village Rejuvenation, Economic, Community and Cultural Development, Kildare County Council, nDevoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare.