Kildare Soprano part of lineup to welcome Pope

Kildare Soprano Celine Byrne will be part of the line up for the Pope’s visit to Croke Park on Saturday, August 25.

Families from 116 countries are set to be entertained at the WMOF2018 Festival of Families event in the presence of Pope Francis.

The Festival of Families is choreographed as a celebration of family life. It will be one of the highlights of the WMOF2018.

The line-up also features community based artists as well as some well-known local and international artists including Nathan Carter, The Riverdance Troupe, Dana Masters, Daniel O’Donnell, The Begley Family, The Priests, The Holy Family Deaf Choir and Deaftones, Celine Byrne, Paddy Moloney, Bridgie and Missy Collins and Moya Brennan.

As well as these artists the cast for the Festival of Families will include an orchestra in excess of 50 musicians; over 700 Irish, Sean Nós and contemporary dancers, including 500 from Irish dance schools across the country; a 1,000 strong choir; 100 community groups, and 300 flag bearers.

More acts will be announced closer to the event.

The selection of themes and artists featured in the event have been chosen to reflect many of the priorities in the ministry of Pope Francis including homelessness and those on the margins; migrants and refugees; and the importance of the family.

Pope Francis will deliver an address to the families in the stadium and will hear five family stories. The stories will be shared by families from Ireland, Canada, India, Iraq and Africa. The themes of the family testimonies will focus on: forgiveness in family; strength in family; hope in family life; the inter generational nature of families today and the impact of technology on family life. Pope Francis will meet each of these families and hear their stories