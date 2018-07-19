Planning Watch: Changes sought for roundabout near Kildare Village

Kildare Village Business Campus Limited, have applied to Kildare County Council to relocate the existing vehicular roundabout further north along the eastern boundary of the site on the Nurney Road outside Kildare town.

The new access arrangements proposed will require works to be carried out on lands in the ownership of Kildare County Council including a proposal to widen the carriageway to accommodate a two lane approach to signal controlled junction, provision of dedicated right turn lane, along with new alignment of public footpath and landscaping.

It will provide a new, two way road (for public use) along the southern portion of the site with a roundabout junction at the west end.

It also includes all associated site works including removal of 61 No. space overflow car parking area south-west of site and relocation of 61 No. car parking spaces to east side of building, reconfiguration of existing car parking area to east side of building, reconfiguration of internal circulation for car and HGV movement, relocation of security hut, demolition of storage shed, new landscaping, new public footpaths and a cycleway.

For clarity, no works or change of use are proposed in respect of the existing main building on site containing building formerly occupied by ModusLink on lands to the west of the Development on Nurney Road (R415), Kildare Town.

A decision will be made in early August.