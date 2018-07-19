Annual St Brigid's Way pilgrimage on way to Kildare town

This year's St Brigid’s Way walk, a nine-day pilgrimage to Kildare town for devotees of St Brigid, kicked off on July 14 last.

The walk began in Co Louth and finishes each year at St Brigid’s Well in Kildare town.

Participants can take part in all of the nine days, or they can pick and choose.

The Kildare route takes part over the last two days of the walk, from Donadea, via Ballinafagh Lake over to Robertstown, Kilmeague and the Hill of Allen and then in towards Kildare town, where weary feet will be bathed in St Brigid’s Well.

Dubbed the ‘Irish Camino’ the pilgrimage is now in its fifth year and was launched in 2013 as part of the Brigidine Sisters’ Feile Bride festival.

Dolores Whelan and Karen Ward, who both had the idea for Slí Bhride, spoke of how in Brigid’s time people were more connected to the earth.

The walk has attracted in the past pilgrims from Canada, America, Brazil, Australia, Poland and the UK to follow in St Brigid’s footsteps.

Organisers say they are now leaving the Hill of Tara. They added: “Thank you to all those who are travelling from America, Canada, Australia and of course Ireland. We are really looking enjoying walking this Ancient Path between Sky and Earth that is dedicated to the Goddess and Saint Brigid with you all. There will be a chance to join the pilgrim and walk a day with Brigid, on the last day, July 22 in Kildare town."