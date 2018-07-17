Roses treated to some good grub in Kildare

Roses competing for the international Rose of Tralee title later this year were treated to some Kildare culinary delights when they toured the county, courtesy of the inaugural Taste of Kildare Food Festival.

Five entrants in this year’s Rose of Tralee final visited the county on Friday in advance of the full Rose of Tralee Tour between August 13-15 when 56 Roses will visit in association with Kildare County Council and the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth.

There was also a visit to the National Stud and Japanese Gardens at Tully, a trip to Kildare Farm Foods at Rathmuck and events in Sallins, including a trip on the Grand Canal and visits to the Lock 13 gastropub, Kildare Brewing Company and Two Cooks restaurant.

Organised by Into Kildare, the county’s tourist board, Kildare will once again play host to the prestigious Rose of Tralee Tour ahead of the 2018 Rose of Tralee International Festival.

The event takes place in conjunction with Taste of Kildare, the county’s first annual food festival, which takes place at the K Club on Sunday, August 19 next.

Taste of Kildare will see leading Irish celebrity chefs, including Martin Shanahan, Thomas Haughton and Ross Lewis, joining in a series of cookery demonstrations celebrating the best the county’s great restaurants and food producers and suppliers have to offer.

It will feature a vast array of food stands from the county’s leading restaurants, producers and suppliers and celebrate Kildare’s fresh farm to fork offering.

Local restaurants and suppliers will also come together to host a gala lunch in the K Club’s Legacy Suite for 300 pre-sold guests.

The K Club event will also feature craft beer, wine tasting, children’s activities and music from renowned singer-songwriter Paddy Casey, a jazz band and DJ.

It will be the highlight of Taste of Kildare Week – when the county’s restaurants will host a celebration of local flavours, countywide tastings and free demonstrations.

Taste of Kildare Week starts on Monday August 13 coinciding with the visit of the Rose of Tralee finalists to the county.

Participating restaurants will include eateries to suit all tastes and budgets.

“Food is at the heart of Kildare’s tourist offering, accounting for €2 out of every €5 spent by visitors,” said Aine Mangan, CEO of Kildare Fáilte.

Organised by Into Kildare, the festival takes place in partnership with Ardstone Homes and Kildare Village with the support of Kildare County Council.