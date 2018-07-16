Free Lego Dinosaur Workshop at Kildare town library

A Lego dinosaur story starter workshop will take place at Kildare town library on Thursday, July 19 from 2pm to 4.30pm for ages seven to 12 years old.

Let your Lego adventure begin as part of Dinosaur Week in the library.

Using Lego you'll be creating your own fantastic dinosaur themed, pre-historic story board before turning it into a mini comic strip that you can bring home in this fun and exciting workshop.

Places are limited so please contact the library to book your place.

A dinosaur-themed animated movie for all the family will take place on Wednesday, July 18 as part of Dinosaur week from 10am to 12.30pm