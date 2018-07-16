200 turn out for new running event in Leixlip

Over 200 runners registered to take part in an innovative new running event at Le Chéile Athletic Club running track in Leixlip on Sunday July 14 last.

The event was organised by Kildare based company Pop Up Races, offering runners the opportunity to achieve a personal best (PB) on a track with experienced pace makers, in an inclusive and fun atmosphere. Over the day there was eight 5000m races, with target times ranging from 25 minutes to 16 minutes.

A Q&A panel discussion also took place during the day with Olympic Marathon runners Jerry Kiernan and Mick Clohisey of Raheny Shamrock Athletics Club.

Clohisey, also took part in the event as a pacer said: “This is a great event, organised by Pop up Races, it’s a great introduction to the track to those who have never run on it before. I meet with a lot of people here today who’s first time it was on the track and they really enjoyed it. The event was so inclusive and fun. There was a real festival atmosphere with music, the food, and even a beer afterwards. It’s a nice change of scenery and a welcome change from the road races, it’s an innovative event, these events are designed to help people run a personal best.

Managing Director of Pop Up Races, Brian Conroy said: “The feedback from those who took part was really positive. We are very focused on meeting the needs of the running community and the Day of Irish PB’s has been well received in year one, we look forward to making it bigger and better in the years to come.”