Kildare engineering firms invited to showcase their skills

Engineers Ireland is calling on engineering organisations in Kildare to showcase and celebrate their achievements and skill by submitting an entry to the 2018 Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards, held in association with ESB.

Now in its 9th year, the Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards are presented annually in recognition of the achievements of engineers who have demonstrated exceptional engineering skills through their work. As well as identifying leaders within the engineering industry, the awards provide an opportunity to showcase and celebrate the invaluable contribution the engineering profession makes to society and applaud the innovation and quality of work produced by engineers both at home and abroad.

Categories open for entry at the 2018 Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards include the flagship Engineering Project of the Year Award, sponsored by Transport Infrastructure Ireland; the Geoscience Ireland Award, sponsored by Geoscience Ireland; the Local Authority Engineering Initiative Award; the Technical Innovation Award and the Heritage and Conservation Award, sponsored by the OPW.

Nominations are also welcome in the International Engineer of the Year Award category. Sponsored by ESB International, this award aims to acknowledge the contribution of the Irish engineering diaspora by recognising the excellent work of Irish engineers around the world.

Encouraging organisations from all disciplines of engineering in Kildare to enter, Caroline Spillane, Director General of Engineers Ireland, said: “We are pleased to announce that the 2018 Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards are now open for entry. In addition to identifying leaders within the Irish engineering industry, the awards honour the pioneering and innovative work that is carried out by Irish engineers both at home and abroad. I would encourage engineers and engineering organisations in Kildare to celebrate their achievements and submit an entry to the 2018 Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards today."

The deadline for entry to the 2018 awards is 2pm on Monday 10 September. A black-tie ceremony to showcase, celebrate and announce the winners will take place in Dublin on Friday, 9 November 2018.