Pope lollipops on sale in Kildare for Pope Francis’ first visit

Kildare Pope supporters can avail of a number of Pope themed paraphernalia ahead of Pope Francis’ first visit to Ireland this August.

Celebrate the Pope’s visit with Vatican flag bunting or a Pope lollipop for the kiddies.

These are just some of the items on offer at your local Dealz which has branches throughout Kildare including Naas and Athy.

The World Meeting of Families 2018 announced last month the details of the process for individuals and groups to book tickets to see Pope Francis Knock Shrine and Phoenix Park on Sunday 26 August.

It will not be possible to attend both venues on Sunday 26 August due to the timing of these events.

There will be no admission to either of these venues on the day without a ticket – all adults and children attending these events will need to have a ticket in advance.

