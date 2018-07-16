Green light for interactive museum at the National Stud in Kildare town

Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for a new interactive museum at the Irish National Stud in Kildare town.

The decision was made by the council last week on July 15.

It includes the construction of a single storey Interactive Museum Building within The Irish National Stud grounds for the purpose of enhancing the visitor experience and providing an insight into the life-cycle of a Thoroughbred Racehorse from an Irish context.

There is also provision for a temporary contractors compound within the site which will convert to car parking area on completion of construction.

And the decommissioning of the existing septic tank serving Irish National Stud office building adjacent to the site and the connection of same to main foul sewer within The Irish National Stud grounds.