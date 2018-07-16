Curragh stages Darley Irish Oaks this weekend

The Darley Irish Oaks is taking place at the Curragh on Saturday 21July.

Aidan O’Brien confirmed that he expects to run three fillies on Saturday.

The champion trainer will be looking for his sixth success in the Group 1 Classic.

He will be represented by English Oaks heroine Forever Together and Bye Bye Baby who finished third in the Epsom Classic and they will be joined by Magic Wand winner of the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot

Curragh based trainer Dermot Weld, who has previously won the race with Dance Design in 1996 and Blue Wind in 1981, is hoping to run Romiyna, while Sea Of Class is set to be the leading British trained contender. Trainer William Haggas expects the daughter of Sea The Stars to take the step up to a mile and a half in her stride.

The Newmarket handler said following racecourse gallop over a mile at Newmarket’s July Course on Thursday morning “I was very happy with that and it looked fine to me. Providing she is OK she will now go to the Darley Irish Oaks”

Other highlights included as part of the 8 race programme which starts at 2.35pm., are the Friarstown Stud Minstrel Stakes, Tote Scurry, Jebel Ali Racecourse and Stables Anglesey Stakes and the Boodles Ladies Derby which features the top female jockeys.

Darley Irish Oaks Day is also one of the most stylish of the summer with the Boodles Most Stylish Lady in association with Powerscourt Resort and Spa and evoke.ie Judges leading lady rider and assistant trainer Kate Harrington and Sybil Mulcahy, editor of evoke.ie will select the overall winner and two runners up. The main prize is valued in excess of €10k and includes a dual prize from sponsors Boodles and Powerscourt Hotel Resort and Spa.

Entertainment will continue after the last race with the “Apres Racing Party” featuring Robert Grace and Band. Robert performed at Electric Picnic last September.

Sunday’s feature is the Group 2 Kilboy Estate Stakes, while the Corinthian Challenge, in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund, will bring the race day to a close, this is the first in the three race series which also features races at Navan and Leopardstown. 16 riders are expected to line up, many who have never ridden in a race previously and include Rachel Carberry (wife of jockey Paul Carberry), Sheikh Fahad Al Thani, a member of the ruling family of Qatar, artist Marina Hamilton, interior designer Louise Lynn and Jason Mallon CEO of Cold Move who sponsor the Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh. The Kildare v Galway game will be shown on screens during the afternoon with the first race at 1.45pm.

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.