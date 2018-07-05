Flash mob crew wanted at the Hive in Kildare town

The Hive youth club in Kildare town is seeking flash mob dancers aged 12 to 15 years to join a group and create a flash mob.

The Hive (the old post office) will hold flash mob rehearsals every Monday for the next four weeks from 5pm to 7pm.

Previous dance or acting experience is an advantage but not necessary as full training will be provided.

Contact the Hive on social media or pop in for more details.