Top awards for two members of South Kildare photography club

Two members of South Kildare Photography Club have recently won national awards in photographic competitions.

Pamela Donoghue won a recent TV3 award and Suzanne Behan has just been announced as winner in National Biodiversity Week.

Suzanne recently featured on the Late Late show before Christmas when she launched her book of Photos of Francis Street and surroundings.

The winning image is a juvenile Pine Marten as shown here and it received a Highly Commended award and People's Choice Winner.

The Pine Marten or an Cat Crainn (tree cat) in Irish are considered one of the rarest and most elusive wildlife species in Ireland.

This image is of a beautiful juvenile marten showing his winter coat which can be almost black in appearance before their summer molt. Protecting its habitat is crucial to its survival in Ireland.

Pamela Donoghue has been a member for over a year.During this time she has won awards from I.P.F and more recently her photo was selected as photo of the month by TV3 the title was "goodbye old one".

Meanwhile South Kildare Photography Club was founded in 2008.

“We are based in Newbridge Ryston Social club every Thursday at 8pm. We break up for summer July and August.We have over 40 active members and we go on trips locally nationally Kerry, This September we went to Budapest this April and previously to Iceland and Wales,” said club PRO John Leahy.