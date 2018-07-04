Man suffers bleed to the brain in Kildare town assault
Kildare gardai are investigating an assault on a man in Kildare town on Saturday night, June 30 at 9,30pm that left him with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.
The injured party received a blow to his head with a closed fist that knocked him to the ground in Market Square. He sustained a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain and spent three nights in hospital after the incident.
According to gardai a witness came forward recently with information. Gardai do not yet have a suspect but the matter is still under investigation and they are currently reviewing all CCTV from the night.
Contact gardai on 045 527730 with information.
