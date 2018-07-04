Irish Water makes urgent appeal to Kildare customers to conserve water

Irish Water and Kildare County Council are continuing to monitoring all water supplies across the county on a daily basis while this unprecedented dry spell continues.

There are currently no water restrictions in place in Kildare, however, the public are urged to conserve water in every way possible to ensure a continuous supply for all. As the weather conditions remain warm and the drought is increasingly reducing levels in rivers, lakes and boreholes, production at water treatment plants is struggling to meet increasing demand.

As well as reducing consumption, Irish Water are appealing to the public to report leaks on the public water network to 1850 278 278 and to repair private side leaks in both homes and in businesses.

The public are asked to change their mind set on water usage and to conserve water now and for the months ahead, as it will take many weeks and even months for raw water levels to restore in rivers, lakes, and boreholes and for treated water levels to restore in our storage reservoirs.

The Water Conservation Order and hosepipe ban for the Greater Dublin Area is in place until July 31 but Irish Water will keep the situation under review and may have to extend the period of time the order is in place. It is likely that similar orders will be brought in over the coming weeks on other schemes.