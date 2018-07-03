Kildare Animal Foundation's story of the swan and the orphaned cygnet

Ten days ago a very ill swan arrived into the care of Kildare Animnal Foundation in Kildare town.

The sickly swan stayed with a volunteer at home so her progress could be monitored.

Everyday she got stronger and stronger until she was finally better.

Here's what the foundation posted on social media. It's one lovely read.

“Today while doing an afternoon shift at the shelter, I brought her with me. I felt it was the right time to bring her back. She went out with the other birds to enjoy the sunshine and have a dip in the pool. I returned to check on them all after 30 minutes or so. This is what I found. An orphaned cygnet, rescued weeks ago, snuggled up beside her. Not related and rarely seen. They are both bringing comfort and love to one another. What a beautiful sight. Nature is just amazing.”

Meanwhile the foundation is having an open fun day this Sunday to raise vital funds. It starts at 1 pm at the shelter on the South Green Road.

They are currently looking for volunteers to help paint in preparation for the big day.

There will be lots of fun on the day for all the family. All welcome but no dogs allowed.