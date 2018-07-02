Star lineup for Taste of Kildare

TV chef Martin Shanahan will be one of the star hosts at the first annual Taste of Kildare festival which takes place on Sunday August 19.

Shanahan will be joined by other leading Irish chefs, including Thomas Haughton and Ross Lewis, in a series of cookery demonstrations celebrating the best that the county’s great restaurants and food producers and suppliers have to offer.

The festival will be held in the amazing surroundings of the Walled Garden at the K Club in Straffan between 12.30pm and 5.30pm.

Entry tickets priced at €10, plus €1 booking fee, have now been released for sale at www.tasteofkildare.ie for the one-day event which will promote the county’s fresh farm to fork food offering.

According to organisers Taste of Kildare promises to be one of the highlights of Ireland’s food tourism calendar and will feature a vast array of food stands from the county’s leading restaurants, producers and suppliers.

Local restaurants and suppliers will also come together to host a gala lunch in the K Club’s Legacy Suite for 300 pre-sold guests, with tickets at €75 each.

The K Club event will also feature craft beer, wine tasting, children’s activities and music from renowned singer-songwriter Paddy Casey, a jazz band and DJ.

Organised by County Kildare Tourism, Taste of Kildare will see local businesses joining to create a wonderful experience, promoting Kildare’s food offering to a national and international audience.

“Food is at the heart of Kildare’s tourist offering, accounting for €2 out of every €5 spent by visitors,” said County Kildare Tourism Development Manager Aine Mangan.

“Taste of Kildare will bring our amazing restaurants and wonderful artisan food producers and suppliers together in one space, creating an annual experience that will serve as a calling card for the county.

“It will feature a number of different experiences from a sit-down marquee buffet with a choice of food from our restaurants to a festival farmers’ market in the walled garden to cater for everyone.”

Taste of Kildare Week starts on Monday August 12 and coincides with the visit of the 65 Rose of Tralee finalists to the county.

Kildare Restaurant Week participating restaurants will include eateries to suit all tastes and budgets.