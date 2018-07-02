Vincent's shop in Monasterevin wins award for volunteer of the year

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) Vincent's shop in Monasterevin is among the award winners in the 2018 SVP national shops awards.

Siobhan Farrell, a volunteer at Vincent’s Monasterevin has won the Volunteer of the Year in the SVP East region - Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow.

The awards ceremony took place in Croke Park on Thursday last June 28 June and Siobhan Farrell attended with Monasterevin Shop Manager Prescious Ghniyu,

There are over 220 Vincent's shops throughout Ireland.

Vincent’s charity shops are a very important aspect of the service SVP provides. Not only do they provide people with new and lightly worn items at affordable prices, they also provide an income source for the Society, which is recycled directly back into the community.

Local SVP Conferences can also provide people with Vincent’s Gift Tokens for clothing and furniture, which they can use in any of the shops.

The second-hand clothes and other items donated to Vincent's charity shops make a difference to people in need in their communities.