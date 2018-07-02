Significant progress on Kildare school extensions

Kildare South TD Martin Heydon has welcomed confirmation of significant progress on secondary school extensions in Kildare South from the Department of Education.

Cross and Passion College Kilcullen and Patrician Post Primary School Newbridge have both been issued with schedules of accommodation from the Department of Education which sets out in detail the level of accommodation that will be included in the new school extension builds.

“The schedule of accommodation for Athy Community College was issued to KWETB last month meaning all three of these much needed schools are now moving on to the next stage of development, which is the architectural planning stage," he said.

“The extensions at Kilcullen and Athy will provide increased capacity in line with increasing local demand. Patrician Post Primary has continued to take additional numbers over the last few years, such was the level of demand in the Newbridge area. This extension will greatly improve the educational experience for students and staff in Patricians as well as Kilcullen and Athy."