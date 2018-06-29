KCC to raise concerns with insurance regulator

Kildare County Council will raise concerns with the insurance regulator and all home insurance providers over homes in historic flood areas.

A motion that the council write to the insurance regulator and all home insurance providers who offer policies within County Kildare, voicing our concern, disappointment and opposition to the apparent misinterpretation of the current Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management Studies (CFRAMS) maps by the insurance industry, and the fact that this misinterpretation is now affecting house sales within County Kildare, was raised by Cllr Durkan at this month's full council meeting..

Members heard that last March the council wrote to the Office of Public Works (OPW), CEO Insurance Ireland, CEO Irish Insurance Federation, CEO Insurance Institute of Ireland and The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform expressing the members concerns and to date only one response has been received.

This was circulated to the members previously.

Cllr Durkan said he was raising the matter again on behalf of households in flood risk areas having difficulty getting insurance on their homes or selling their houses.

“We have not received a meaningful response from the remaining entities" said KCC's Joe Boland.

"We have now engaged with IPB for advice and guidance on the matter and have issued a reminder letter to the entities contacted previously.”

Members were informed that the council will provide homeowners with a letter for insurance companies in areas were flood works have been carried out such as Dara Park in Newbridge.

"The letters do make a difference," he said.